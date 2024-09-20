Presenter declares that he has been “defending criminals and scoundrels for 26 years” in his police programs

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Jose Luis Datena (PSDB) said that he defends women aggressors on his TV programs. The slip of the tongue occurred during his first speech in the SBT debate with candidates for the capital of São Paulo this Friday (20.Sep.2024).

“Every day of my program for 26 years I have been defending aggressors, bandits, scoundrels who assault women. Every day. Inevitably.”, he stated.

Watch:

Datena has been a presenter of police programs since the 1990s. He is known for his work as the host of City Alert!, from the TV Recordand of the Brazil Urgentin Bandeirantes.

In debate of the TV Culturaon Sunday (15.set), he threw a chair at the businessman Pablo Marcal (PRTB) after repeated provocations from the former coach, who accused him of sexually harassing a woman.

In one of the responses, Datena stated that the accusation Marçal was referring to had already been shelved due to lack of evidence. He said that the strain caused by the episode “even led to the death” of his mother-in-law.

ELECTORAL RACE IN SP

Datafolha survey released on Tuesday (19.Sep) shows the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Guilherme Boulos (Psol) tied with 27% and 26% of voting intentions respectively. Pablo Marçal (PRTB) is in 3rd place, with 19% of the votes. The margin of error is 3 pp (percentage points).

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from September 17 to 19, 2024. A total of 1,204 people aged 16 or over in São Paulo (SP) were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-03842/2024.

According to Datafolha, the cost of the study was R$95,438.12. The amount was paid by S.Paulo Newspaper and by Rede Globo.

