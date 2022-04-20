José Luiz Datena, presenter of the program “Brasil Urgente”, from Band, reached his limit and fought live with the production team of the program, shown on Monday, 18.

In carrying out a journalistic coverage of an accident in the city of São Paulo, so that the rescue could be more agile, Globo made its helipad available. Datena, then, charged the production for the station’s name to be displayed on the stripe that was on the screen, something that was insistently denied.

Dissatisfied with what was being shown to viewers, Datena asked for images from Globo, where the rescue helicopter was, to be broadcast: “Show Globo there, Claudinho! You don’t like Globe? Globo gave up its space so that the victim could be rescued”, shouted Datena live.

“The victim will be rescued there at Rede Globo de Televisão. Finally, Globo is doing something good. The helicopter stopped there and the rescue personnel from the Fire Department took it there to Rede Globo’s headquarters, here in São Paulo, so that the victim could be rescued,” Datena said.

“I had something else written there. Why did they write what is written there? Why don’t you talk about Rede Globo? If she is willing to give up her space so that a victim can be saved, what’s the problem with us writing this here about Rede Globo? ‘Victim being saved on Globo’s premises’?”, said Datena about the banner displayed on screen.

“There is no such thing as neighborhoodism, television versus television. If Globo is giving up space for the victim to be saved, that’s all right, my brother. There is no such thing with me”, said the presenter, who rejected the parochialism between the stations in the exhibition of the facts.

