Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2024 – 21:50

Presenter and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo José Luiz Datena joined the reaction against his opponent Pablo Marçal (PRTB), who grew in the electoral polls, recalling the episode of the proposal to use “farinata” by João Doria, former governor of São Paulo for the PSDB.

Datena published a video this Monday, 26, citing the suggestion of the current coordinator of Marçal’s government plan, Filipe Sabará (Republicans), to serve the compound made from food close to its expiration date in school meals in the capital, at the time when he was part of Doria’s administration at the City Hall of São Paulo, as Secretary of Assistance and Social Development.

“Watch who you hang out with and I’ll tell you who you are,” said the PSDB candidate, criticizing Sabará’s suggestion of “serving dog food” to students. “It’s a joke, with so many children dying of hunger in São Paulo and in Brazil, you have people on your side who think like that,” said the PSDB candidate. Contacted by StateDoria did not want to comment on Datena’s publication.

“Farinata” caused controversy during the administration of PSDB candidate João Doria. In 2017, the Solidarity Food Program included the compound produced from food that was close to its expiration date and processed into biscuits and pasta as a snack item in municipal schools in the capital of São Paulo.

The use of the compound was criticized by experts and questioned by the State Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPE). At the time, Doria even argued with the opposition, stating that the proposal had been targeted due to its “ideological aspect” following the PT and PSOL protests. The proposal led a group of mothers of students to organize a protest on Paulista Avenue against the distribution of “farinata”. After the negative repercussion, the former PSDB mayor backed down and decided not to use the compound in school meals one day after the announcement.

Opponents try to block Marçal’s growth

With Pablo Marçal’s rise in the polls, the candidate’s opponents are trying to block the former coach’s advance by posting on social media about the lawsuits and scandals involving the PRTB candidate. Tabata Amaral (PSB) produced videos citing Marçal’s conviction for involvement with a gang that diverted money from bank accounts and linking the former coach to organized crime.

The publications aim to “expose who Pablo Marçal is” and increase the candidate’s visibility on social media, preventing her opponent from dominating the space.

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) also published videos against Marçal after receiving criticism from supporters who complained about the PSOL member’s inaction. In the posts, Boulos represented members of the PRTB and MDB with rifle shells and mentioned accusations of involvement of the president of the PRTB, Leonardo Avalanche, with organized crime.

Mayor Ricardo Nunes called Marçal a ‘lacrador brat’ and said that his party is ‘up to its nose’ in the PCC this Monday. The former coach did not comment.