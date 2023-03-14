Presenter signed an agreement with Carlos Lupi, president of the PDT, and must be a candidate for mayor for the 1st time

Journalist and presenter José Luiz Datena joined the PDT (Democratic Labor Party) and will represent the party in a candidacy for mayor of São Paulo in 2024. O State of S. Paulo and confirmed by Power360.

“Datena joined months ago, making its name available to be the mayoral candidate for the PDT. We were very happy and excited about this decision. He will strengthen our party and our cause as he is a man committed to popular causes”said Carlos Lupi, president of the PDT to the Estadão.

Before joining the PDT, Datena was already a member of the PSC, União Brasil, PP, DEM and PT. In 2022, the presenter was considered a favorite for the Senate by São Paulo, but withdrew from the pre-candidacy.

After the announcement of the candidacy by the PDT, Datena joins the federal deputies Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) and Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), who can also run for the São Paulo Executive.

Earlier this month, Salles publicly declared that he will run for mayor. According to the deputy, his name gained strength after a meeting of the PL in the Chamber, where he received support from the entire São Paulo bench of the acronym.

Boulos, in turn, has not formalized a candidacy, but is negotiating support from the PT to strengthen himself in the São Paulo capital. Last year, the now Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, admitted that the party should support a candidacy of the deputy for office. The information is from the news portal G1.

Among the possible candidates, Boulos and Datena were indicated as the favorites by Paraná Pesquisas.

In the scenario stimulated with the presence of the 2 candidates, Boulos has 26.3% of the voting intentions, while Datena appears with 24.3%. This is a situation of a technical tie in the survey’s margin of error, of 3.1 percentage points. Here’s the full of the survey (646 KB).

