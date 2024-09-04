The presenter was at Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, to undergo routine exams; he canceled public commitments

Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Jose Luis Datena (PSDB) was discharged from the Sírio Libanês Hospital, in São Paulo, at 5 pm this Tuesday (September 3, 2024). He had been at the unit since 9 am to undergo routine exams. Upon leaving the location, the presenter stated that he will have to undergo new heart surgery after the municipal elections.

This will be Datena’s seventh heart surgery. He will have a stent inserted, a medical device used to restore blood flow in the coronary artery. The presenter’s heart complications are the result of diabetes and the removal of a tumor from his pancreas 20 years ago.

The candidate had to cancel public engagements for this Tuesday (September 3) after feeling unwell on the evening of Monday (September 2). As a result, he had to bring forward routine exams and did not attend a newspaper interview. S.Paulo Newspaper and a visit to the center of the capital.

“I only brought forward the routine exams due to the pace of the campaign, which I didn’t know would be so demanding. I try to do as much as possible of what I can, as I already do on television, working 3 hours a day on my feet. But a campaign is stressful. Yesterday afternoon I had some problems and didn’t feel very well, so I decided to do these exams to check my heart and my glycemic level.”he said.