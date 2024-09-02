Discussion began after the presenter accused the businessman of suggesting a double against Nunes and Boulos

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Jose Luis Datena (PSDB), discussed and went after Pablo Marcal (PRTB), one of his opponents in the dispute, during a debate held by “TV Gazeta” this Sunday (1st September 2024). The TV presenter was warned by the event organizers and lost a right of reply he had received.

The discussion started after Datena said he received a call from Marçal suggesting a double attack Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Guilherme Boulos (Psol).

“I didn’t know what a bum, a scoundrel, an internet fraudster you are. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have answered the phone and I never want to answer it again. You called me to ask me to beat up Ricardo Nunes and that he was going to beat up Boulos. You’re a habitual liar.”said Datena.

The two then began to argue and the sounds became unintelligible. The debate presenter intervened.

“We are not in an informal place, but in a debate, and everyone is a candidate for Mayor of São Paulo. Respect, please. Everyone!”said Denise Campos de Toledo.

At that moment, Datena left his seat and approached Pablo Marçal.

“Come here, come on. Stay here, go on.”said Marçal.

“I’m right here”Datena replied.

Datena returned to his place, while Marçal called him “unbalanced”.

“You are the psychopath. Unethical, lazy.”replied Datena.

The debate moderator called a commercial break. When he returned, Marçal criticized Datena again.

“The dictator left his bench, breaking it, because he is a TP candidate [teleprompter]. He came here wanting to attack me and we went to a commercial break. Datena, it’s sad to see you here.”he said.

Watch: