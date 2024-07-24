Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2024 – 18:25

PSDB pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, José Luiz Datena defined that, if elected, his first measure as mayor of the capital will be to implement the “Passando a Limpo” program, which will review all public administration contracts, like an audit.

The review of contracts was also the first measure adopted by former mayor José Serra, from the PSDB, when he took over as Mayor of São Paulo in 2005. As soon as he took office, the PSDB member ordered the reassessment and renegotiation of all contracts and bids for the state administration, with the main objective of reducing expenses.

Datena’s proposal, however, will have a different focus: providing transparency to city hall contracts. The presenter’s idea is based on two recent controversies that have affected the administration of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB): the increase in emergency contracts and the recent operation that revealed possible links between bus companies operating in the capital and the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC).

In addition to the “Passando a Limpo” program, Datena is drafting other proposals that will be presented to voters in the coming days. One of them calls for the installation of body cameras on all city tax agents, not just those working in the area of ​​public safety. The goal is to prevent cases of extortion, such as those involving merchants. The mayor’s office itself will have a camera to record hearings.