The candidate became emotional during the debate; he mocked the current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and criticized Pablo Marçal (PRTB)

Presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB), candidate for mayor of São Paulo, was moved at the end of a debate promoted by Uol and by S.Paulo Newspaper this Friday (13.Sep.2024). Datena said he did “of everything” in the campaign but that, if he loses the election, he must leave politics.

“We are shocked when we see the first search result […], but what I would have liked to have been, I will die without fulfilling my dream”he said when referring to his intention to be elected mayor.

During the hearing, Datena said he was irritated by his position in recent voting intention surveys.. In one of them, released by Paraná Pesquisa this Friday (13.set), the presenter appears in 5th place, with 7.1% of voting intentions in the 1st round. Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) appears in 1st place (25.1%), followed by Guilherme Boulos (Psol) with 24.7%.

“I don’t know if it was you or whoever said I’m nervous. First, I have a sore finger and (second, a stomachache). Third, because of the poll. Of course I’m not going to get six points in a poll and go out celebrating. ‘Oh, how cool!’”said the candidate.

GOVERNMENT PLAN

According to Datena, his government plan is not ideal. “The government plan that is there is not the best government plan in the world”, he said when confronted about some of his proposals. “I was the last candidate to be approved. Then they presented me with the government plan, and I saw that many of the things were impractical in practice.“, he admitted.

2 TEACHERS PER CLASSROOM

One of the points addressed in his government plan is the implementation of 2 teachers in the classroom. Datena said that the promise is difficult to fulfill.

“It is in the government plan, but it cannot be fulfilled, at least not during my administration. Unless we discover a shortfall in money that is being misused”he said.

WORST AIR IN THE WORLD

Datena mocked current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) when asked about pollution in São Paulo, which has been among the cities with the worst air quality in the world since the beginning of the week. He also took a swipe at Pablo Marçal (PRTB).

“The guy [Marçal] was a bank robber, then the guy goes to first place in the survey. The mayor of the city, on the day that the city has the worst air in the world, goes to first place in the survey. I need to try to be the worst of the worst in something to see if I can reach a better point in terms of acceptance”, he vented.

ENEL and BLACKOUT

The toucan criticized the energy operator of São Paulo for the blackout that lasted 9 hours in the city center this Friday (13.Sep).

“Enel had to be removed. I don’t know why they brought it here”he said. “They took out Eletropaulo, they should have put in Eletro Zé, Eletro João”he said ironically.

PUBLIC SAFETY

When asked about his experience with the topic, Datena stated: “I’ve been hosting a cooking show for 26 years. My daughter, if you’ve been talking by osmosis for 26 years, you’ve got to learn something.”he said, who became famous as a presenter of police programs.

“From talking about it so much, I must have acquired some experience. They [adversários de campanha] They’re only talking about crime now.”

The candidate criticized the high lethality of the police and defended the use of weapons “only as a last resort”. “Only when a citizen is threatened with a weapon and there is some police intervention to save the victim”he said. “Firefights are only allowed when the police are shot at by criminals. I don’t want anyone killing anyone. That’s why I’m in favor of cameras on uniforms.”

SUS

He promised that, if elected, he will only use public health services from the SUS. “[Essa] Promises are not paper, I said it myself. If I am elected mayor of São Paulo with all the comorbidities that I have, I will be treated by the health system. If I die, it will be clear that if it is no good for me, it is no good for those on the waiting list.

“I’m putting my life at risk by saying this. ‘The mayor died, of course, he went to the SUS’”, finished.