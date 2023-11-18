Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/18/2023 – 15:45

Journalist and presenter José Luiz Datena left the PDT last Monday, the 13th, after staying in the party for eight months. The party’s departure occurred after federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) invited Datena to be her vice-president in the race for Mayor of São Paulo next year.

In a letter sent to the PDT, the journalist said that his disaffiliation was motivated by “personal reasons”. In an interview with Jovem Pan on the day Datena asked to leave the party, Tabata said that he wants to have the presenter “within the PSB” and that he has the “history and size” to be his vice-president in the municipal elections.

“He is one of the best people and one of those who interact most with the topic of public safety. It makes perfect sense to have him by my side, the invitation was made, within the PSB, it’s up to him to accept it. He has a history and agenda for this, but it is his decision for next year”, stated the deputy.

Datena signed with the PDT in March of this year, aiming to run for Mayor under the acronym. To Estadão, the Minister of Social Security and the president of the party, Carlos Lupi, stated that Datena would be the party’s name to run for the position of mayor of São Paulo. “We were very happy and excited about this decision. He will strengthen our party and our cause, as he is a man committed to popular causes,” he said.

At the end of August, a Datafolha survey showed that Tabata was in third place in voting intentions among those eligible to run for mayor of São Paulo. The deputy had 11% of the electorate’s preference, behind federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), with 32% and mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) with 24% and who is seeking re-election.

In 2022, when he was a member of União Brasil, Datena announced that he would run for the Senate for São Paulo. However, the presenter left Luciano Bivar’s party and joined the PSC. He even appeared as the favorite for the seat in the Legislature.

Datena’s first attempt to enter politics took place in 2016, when he said he would run for Mayor of São Paulo for the PP. The candidacy did not go ahead after former governor Paulo Maluf announced support for former mayor and Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

In 2018, he considered running as a candidate for a seat in the Senate for DEM, currently União Brasil. In 2020, Datena was listed as vice-mayor of São Paulo on Bruno Covas’ (PSDB) re-election ticket. He did not contest any of the elections.