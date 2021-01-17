Lanús, who left on the road to Vélez, and Defense and Justice, which passed to Coquimbo Unidos, They will play heads-up for an international title. On Saturday, January 23, the final will be played of the South American Cup. The match will take place without an audience at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, From Cordoba. Conmebol also confirmed that the match will be played from 17.00 (Argentine time).

Time, TV and stadium

For the second time in its history, the contest will be defined with a unique final. The other antecedent is from 2019, when Independiente del Valle became champion before Colón, in Asunción. Now it will be the turn of Mario Alberto Kempes from Córdoba, who is ready for the show, but who will not have an audience due to the pandemic. So It was determined after a meeting between Conmebol, AFA and the government of the province of Córdoba, where they were present, among others, Alejandro Domínguez and Claudio Tapia.

“Conmebol bet from the beginning of the pandemic to achieve the return of soccer, but within a security framework, prioritizing the health and integrity of all members of the South American soccer family, from players to fans, including employees and journalists. The decision to carry out the decisive match of this continental tournament is consistent with this vision, “reported the official website of the South American Football Confederation.

Stadiums.

“They should know that we are going to go to Córdoba to make history. The people who work here know how to organize unique finals in record time and today we have to be a team, a family and then enjoy what we have achieved ”, declared Domínguez.

The titles of the finalists

He Garnet will go for his third international crown, since they won the Sudamericana in 2013 (overall 3-1 vs. Ponte Preta, from Brazil) and the Conmebol Cup in 1996 (a kind of South American in those years, where they beat Independiente Santa Fe from Colombia by 2-1, then round trip).

Defense in Justice will seek its first star, not only international, but in Primera: his only championships are in promotion (Primera D in 1982, Primera C in 1985 and Primera B in 1996/97. In addition, he was runner-up in the Argentine Super League in 2018/19 (Racing celebrated) .

The way to the end

Lanús qualified for being 11th in the 2018/19 Super League and after that he did not spare rivals. Deportivo Universidad Católica de Ecuador (overall 3-2), San Pablo (6-6 and passed by away goal), Bolívar (7-4), Independiente (3-1) and Vélez (4-0) passed. A total of 23 goals in favor, with 6 from Nicolás Orsini, 5 from Tomás Belmonte and 4 from the endless Pepe Sand.

Defense qualified by being third in Group G of the Copa Libertadores and his first rival in the South American was Sportivo Luqueño, whom he went through 3-2 after the round trip. Then he beat Vasco da Gama (2-1), Bahía (4-2) and Coquimbo Unido (4-2). Brian Romero is the scorer of the Cup, with 9 shouts.

Record

The Garnet and the Falcon played eight times in history and heads-up is dominated by Defense, with four victories. Lanús won two and a couple of draws complete the statistics. All the crosses were by local tournament and the last one, on December 20, 2020, was a 1-1 for the Diego Maradona Cup.