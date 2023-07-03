A man looking for love is willing to jump through many hoops, and because that’s both uncomfortable and satisfying to watch, date TV exists. You can see selected couples dining “romantically” in a restaurant, all the awkwardness and diffidence followed by cameras in every corner (First dates). You can watch potential couples spend 24 hours together in a bungalow, now with cameras by the bed (Long live love). You can also let strangers marry each other in front of TV (Married at first sight), house them together on a farm for days (Farmer seeks wife), or park further away from home in a foreign B&B (B&B full of love).

Or you come up with a variation on all those themes and then you end up with I’m going on a trip and I’m taking it with me from SBS6. One candidate may travel to his favorite holiday destination to meet five pre-selected candidates. Sunday night was the first episode. And yes, all the elements were pretty much there. There is a destination far from home, they eat together, sleep and ‘go on a date’. It is compared, chosen and sent away. In addition, there is a dash of competition, because there is no one-on-one dating, but two candidates are always vying for the hand of one at the same time.

Old wine, new bottle, maybe, but I’ve become so much wiser again. Not so much about love, but about people. I learned from Haye (32) from Brabant that you can eat spaghetti with (a lot of) mayonnaise. His destination is Greece, because he has already been there a few times with a buddy. I am now very sure that it is not convenient to start talking about your gastrointestinal problems at the first meeting, as Lars did with Diana in Costa Rica. Certainly not with perfectly healthy love competitor Corné nearby who advises you fatherly to eat bananas.

‘Synchronosity’

In any case, dating with the three of us is impossible. Nigel (32) has already had a spiritual journey and receives his dates in a villa in Thailand, which he has cleaned of negativity with sage and incense. He greets his first two guests with a ten-second hug and in the first conversations the concept of ‘synchronosity’ was introduced and the relationship between god and the universe was discussed.

“I want it to be real,” a love candidate will whisper in one of the next episodes. A reality check for the viewer who was gloating over all the inconvenience. Do they feel what we see, and do they still feel it when we are no longer watching?

An awful lot was felt and cried immediately after SBS6 The prince with the white hair. Dating is well over in this program, a large part of life as well. This is about loves that found each other later in life and who already share the table and bed. What is missing is the yes word. Ah, there was the peephole for the television maker.

From the marriage proposal, choosing the cake, the wedding dress to the ceremony, we were able to experience the entire rata plan on Sunday with waterlander Willem (81) and cheerful Henny (80). I didn’t doubt for a second that Henny would say ‘yes’ when Willem got down on his knees in front of her and she then had to help him up. He asked her for the seventh time, all other times she said no. There appears to be quite a prosaic reason behind this; by living together they lose 800 euros on their AOW, if they get married, she will lose her ‘pension’.

The TV makers still let Henny and Willem get married with all the trimmings and everyone as a witness. Not for the law, but real enough for us.