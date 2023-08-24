Date, time and where to see the US Open Cup final with Messi and Inter Miami

The IInter Miami by Lionel Messi beat FC Cincinnati at home with an epic match after equalizing 3-3 in regulation time and prevailing 4-5 in a penalty shootout to reach the final of the US Open Cup.

The pink outfit, which last week won the first title in its history with the Leagues Cup, will compete for its second trophy after turning around a game that was losing 2-0 on Wednesday and which was sent to extra time with a goal in the 97th minute of the Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana.

It is the first time that Inter Miami has passed a tie without Messi scoring a goal, although he did contribute notably with two magnificent assists led by a Campana who scored a brace.

The third goal of Inter Miami was sealed by the Venezuelan Joseph Martinez to complete the comeback in extra time. For Cincinnati, the Argentine Luciano Acosta and the American of Mexican origin scored Brandon Vazquez in regulation time.

Japan’s Yuya Kubo scored in the second extra period to force penalties. Gerardo Martino made many changes to the starting eleven although he kept

Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The other novelty was the change of drawing with three centrals.

The game will be on September 27 and can be followed by Directv and TYC.

