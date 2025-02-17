02/17/2025



He Seville FC He has officially published the date of his next extraordinary shareholders board, requested by the highest shareholder, José María del Nido Benavente. In this way, on March 27 the Los Lebreros Hotel will host the new Blanquirroja Assembly at 6:00 p.m. in its convention hall.

This new extraordinary board was notarially required by the lawyers of the former president on January 15, five days after the last ordinary board, in which the Benavente nest could not exercise his right to vote. He Commercial Court number 1 From the Andalusian capital, he denied the precautionary measures before this meeting and, once again, he was tied to vote at different points of the agenda. The Benavente nest also filed a claim by criminal via against his son for denying his right to vote that was dismissed by the Court of Instruction number 2.

In this way, the maximum shareholder will make a new attempt on Marzon to assert his majority package, upon request for precautionary measures. The great unknown is in the position of A-CAP, representatives of the 777 partners’ shares, who abstained and abandoned the room after the first point, relating to the cessation and appointment of counselors.

Extraordinary Board Day Points

First. – Cessation of all members of the Board of Directors.









Second. – Number members of the Board of Directors.

Third. – Appointment of new members of the Board of Directors.

Room. – Delegation of faculties.

Fifth. – Pray and questions.