The appeal of the defense of Alexei Navalny (is the founder of FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) on the decision to change the term from conditional to real in the Yves Rocher case will be considered on February 20. Reported by RIA News with reference to his lawyer Olga Mikhailova.

“The appeal will take place in the Moscow City Court on February 20 at 10 am, this is a working Saturday,” she said.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Alexey Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one for violating the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case. The UFSIN asked to appoint him a sentence of imprisonment in a colony for a period of 3.5 years. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. ” He will spend 2 years and 8 months in the colony, taking into account the year spent under house arrest during the preliminary investigation in the Yves Rocher case.

In 2014, Navalny was sentenced to 3 years 6 months in prison with a fine of 500 thousand rubles on charges of committing fraudulent acts and money laundering (in the Yves Rocher case).

Navalny was detained on January 17 at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport upon his return from Germany, where he was receiving treatment. The oppositionist fell into a coma on August 20 last year, he felt bad during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow. On August 22, he was taken to a German clinic, whose doctors announced that the Russian was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. Russian doctors found no traces of the poison.