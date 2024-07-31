Date Party.. Celebrating the Palm Tree

At the level of the Emirates, starting from Liwa and passing through Al Dhaid, there is no end to this historic wedding, celebrating dates and celebrating the palm tree. It is the subconscious mind that remains the beacon that lit up, and it is the axe that split the depths of the earth in search of the pearl of water and soil and the spirit of life for the Emirati person.

The warm reception of the birth of dates in the Emirates is a handshake with the bright yellow and blood red, the process of embracing between the hands of lovers and the beloved, the palm tree of bright dreams.

Since the dawn of history, the palm tree has taken its velvet seat in the hearts of this people, and has inhabited souls with passion and eagerness, and has become the stature and the pinnacle and the resurrection of the emotional gathering and the evening and morning morsel of a human being who found himself in the heart of the desert, picking the fruits of sweetness, and seeping into the conscience of the palm tree as the streams that have lavished the trunks with the antidote of growth, the loftiness of the branches, and the strength of the necks.

In our country, the palm tree has seasons of quenching thirst and seasons of taste. In our country, the clusters of yellow and red have fingers that caress the depths of hearts and eyelashes that remain with the delicacy of meaning, and draw a picture of forests that have risen, ascended, and soared, and climbed the ropes of affection until they became in essence the focal point in the circle of consciousness until they appeared in consciousness as a star that lights up a memory whose lamps have not been extinguished over time, because they are the lanterns that weave braids of beauty in the eyes of lovers, and establish aesthetic taste on the blackboard of successive generations.

The palm tree is the connecting rope between the date of the soul and a palm stained with sweat. The palm tree in existence is generosity and a steed that gives life, the neighing of sleeping intentions on an eyelash and an eye.

Since the beginning, the palm tree has been a bearer of dates. The palm tree is something in the conscience that gathers the grass of hearts and enriches the meadows of the seasons with sweet, fresh dates and fresh harvests. It shakes the trunks of hearts and possesses the artery and vein, and fills the courtyards of time with questions whose question marks are clusters that bring news of summer and announce the opening of the window of happiness and the emergence of fragrance from the folds of precious pearls.

From the beginning, the journey was long, and the travel reveals the eagerness of lovers who have a longing in their hearts, and who carry on their shoulders the vessels of provisions, and who carve the earth with feet as if they were pens drawing the image of the immortal man, the man of the desert, the cry of its existence, the rock of its mountains, and the power of God in creation and innovation of what abounds in astonishment and what continues to soar in beauty.

The Emirates has made great strides in technical and technological progress and has secured a vast place and great status in the world of flourishing civilizations. However, thanks to the young minds, it has not closed the bag of yesterday and has not left the place of history. Rather, it has gone deep into holding the palm tree and taking it into the depths of the generations’ feelings and teaching the soft hands how to train the palms to fathom the news of the rope as it pulls the pocket of the earth so that the palm tree can drink from the fresh water.

The Emirates has grasped the stick from the middle and realized that the past has a tight rope with the present, but it is a rope tied to the hand of the future. Today, it is opening the bright pages so that the present generation can read what the predecessors engraved, what they drew, and what they built of thrones of glory on the chest of the desert, and they did well in coming into contact with the cloud that was the source of the strong relationship between the clay of the earth and the root of the palm tree.