Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, the activities of the 7th International Date Palm Conference hosted by the capital Abu Dhabi, from 14 to 16 March 2022, will be launched with the participation of a group of experts, technicians and academics specialized in date palm cultivation, date production and innovation. Agricultural from different countries of the world. This came during the virtual press conference for the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the start of receiving nomination applications to participate in the conference.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation praised the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, for the seventh international conference on date palms, which is sponsorship. Which expresses the most sincere expression of His Highness’s great encouragement of science and scientists and his appreciation for the role of scientific research in the process of sustainable development in the United Arab Emirates, as well as his interest in date palm and agricultural innovation, which represents an important economic, social and heritage value that has its unique position in the development process in the country. His Highness was also one of the first to be interested in the cultivation of palm trees and the production of dates at the state level. He accompanied Sheikh Zayed, “may God have mercy on him,” the founder of the United Arab Emirates, the builder of its agricultural renaissance, and followed his approach to serving the blessed tree.

The press conference was attended by Dr. Abdel-Wahab Zayed, Secretary General of the Award, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Hadrami, Director of the United Arab Emirates University, Chairman of the Scientific Committee of the Conference, Dr. Hilal Hamid Saed Al-Kaabi, Member of the Board of Trustees, member of the Supreme Committee of the Conference, and a number of heads and directors of regional and international organizations. Award partners, representatives of the Arab and international media, and the participants appreciated the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in preserving the date palm, which led to great interest in the blessed tree, as it is one of the sources of food security in the dates producing countries, and which prompted a growth in the number of palm trees at the Arab level, as well as The participating experts and officials appreciated the patronage of His Highness the President of the State, “may God protect him”, for the conference, which reflects the continuing efforts led by the UAE in caring for the blessed tree.

Abdul Wahab Zayed and Al Kaabi during the press conference (from the source)

Dr. Abdel-Wahab Zayed, Secretary-General of the Award and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, announced the details of organizing the Seventh International Conference on Date Palm, which won the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation with the honor of organizing it under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, patron The award is «may God protect him», praising the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and the concern of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Conference.

He added: The Seventh International Conference on Date Palm aims to provide an opportunity to update scientific knowledge on various aspects of date palm production, multiplication, protection and marketing. He presented and compared the modern experiences of the United Arab Emirates with those in the countries that produce and manufacture dates. In addition to supporting international technical cooperation in various fields of the date production chain. He pointed out that the holding of any global conference periodically every four successive years in this way is a sure and prominent sign of the importance of the date palm tree, as it is a clear indication of the harmonious and accelerated rhythm of scientific research and technical progress in the field of cultivation. Date palm and date production, in addition to that it clearly reflects the keenness of various local, regional and international institutions and bodies to participate in its organization and sponsorship.

For his part, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Hadrami, Director of the United Arab Emirates University and Chairman of the Scientific Committee of the Conference, indicated that the Seventh International Conference on Date Palm enjoys wide regional and global participation as usual, and is an excellent example of this benign approach adopted by the General Secretariat of the Award and the United Arab Emirates University in organizing conferences. Scientific, it first deals with a topic of interest to all dates producing countries in the world. In the last decade, great interest has emerged in the cultivation, industry and trade of dates due to their added value in the equation of food security in the world.

He added: The International Date Palm Conference is exemplary by all standards for its research and studies in various aspects of date palm cultivation, industry and trade, and therefore it is characterized by comprehensiveness and depth of vision, as it involves presenting new and advanced experiences and expertise from all parts of the world. The Seventh International Conference on Date Palm is a model to be followed for the accuracy of organization and preparation, as the preparation for it has continued for more than a year, and in terms of size, it is one of the largest conferences organized by the General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the United Arab Emirates University.

Phase

Dr. Hilal Hamid Saed Al Kaabi, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Award, a member of the Supreme Committee of the Conference, reviewed the timeframes that the conference went through. The conference was organized in its first session in 1998, its second session in 2001, and its third session in 2006 by the United Arab Emirates University, in When the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation won the honor to organize the conference, in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University, starting from its fourth session 2010, its fifth session 2014, its sixth session 2018 and its seventh session, 2022. He also indicated that the date palm tree was and is still representing its height and glory of pride and pride. The people of the United Arab Emirates, as a symbol of life and abundant renewed giving. For his part, Dr. Ashraf Kamal Al-Far, Secretary General of the Arab Federation of Dates Producers and Processors, appreciated the award’s efforts and the achievements it has made at the Arab level in serving and developing the date palm cultivation and dates production sector, both Arab and international, and contributed to spreading the culture of awareness of the importance of the date palm nutritional and heritage, stressing that these The conferences push for the care of this blessed tree, as well as put forward the latest developments in its preservation, development and protection from pests.