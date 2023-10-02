The editor Sony Interactive Entertainment and the developer Polyphony Digital online services will end for Gran Turismo Sport on January 31, 2024, the companies announced. Gran Turismo Sport was launched to Playstation 4 on October 17, 2017 in North America, October 18 in Europe, and October 19 in Japan. It will celebrate its sixth anniversary in October.

Read the full end-of-service notice below.

On January 31, 2024 at 00:00 Central Time, the online services of the exclusive software of Playstation 4, Gran Turismo Sport, they will come to an end. Prior to this, on December 1, 2023, we will also end the distribution of additional purchasable items from the PlayStation Store that can be used in the game.

After the service end date, you will no longer be able to use online services such as Community, Open Lobby and Sports Mode, or online features and elements such as custom designs. However, you will still be able to play the offline portions of the game, including purchased additional items.

We would like to thank the many users of the online service Gran Turismo Sport since its first release in 2017. From now on, we will continue to further improve the online services for the currently available title, Gran Turismo 7in Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5.

What happens to the cars in my “Garage” and my progression in Career Mode?

All existing cars and custom car configurations stored in the Garage will remain accessible. Game progression will be required as usual to unlock additional cars and items.

What happens to my designs after the online service ends on January 31, 2024?

Since Discover requires an online connection, it will no longer be possible to access custom vehicle, helmet or racing suit designs.

Will I be able to access all the circuits in the world?

Yes, all circuits in the world will be accessible. Game progression as usual will be required to unlock selected tracks.

Can I still purchase additional items from the PlayStation Store?

Starting December 1, 2023, you will no longer be able to purchase additional items, including vehicles, Escapes pack content, and Lewis Hamilton’s Time Trial Challenge, from the PlayStation Store. However, all items purchased before December 1, 2023, will be accessible after the online service closes.

Are there any items or features in the game that I will not be able to save or access after the online service closes on January 31, 2024?

Online Services: It will no longer be possible to use online service features, including Community, Open Lobby, Quick Play and Seasonal Events.

Mileage Store Closure: It will no longer be possible to purchase items from the Mileage Store. Trophies: Some trophies that require an online connection will no longer be accessible. Garage Car Skins: Custom designs will not be accessible once the online service ends. All vehicles with designs applied will return to their original color.