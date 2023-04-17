Newsweek: Ukrainian counteroffensive planned for April 30th in secret documents

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is scheduled for 30 April. About it reported American magazine Newsweek, citing secret documents that got into the network.

“Although the general outlines and specifics of foreign deliveries [военной помощи] to Ukraine are well known, the document indicates that the deliveries are completed by the “spring offensive” scheduled for April 30, 2023,” the report says.

According to classified information, the attack will be undertaken by the 10th Ukrainian Operational Corps, which consists of nine brigades, which is currently being rearmed by US and allied forces.

On April 15, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal, speaking in Washington, said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive would begin “in the near future” and the United States absolutely supports the Ukrainian regime.