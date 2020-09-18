In many places, the local elections in NRW are only finally decided by the runoff election. The date for the second ballot is set by law.

The runoff elections for the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia will take place on September 27th.

Like other dates on the way to the election, the runoff date is regulated by law.

After the appointment, the mayors and district administrators will be finalized.

Second local election date: When are the runoff elections in North Rhine-Westphalia?

Update from September 13, 2020: After the first ballot, there is only one important date for the local elections in NRW, namely the date for the runoff elections. The date is uniformly set on the Sunday two weeks after the first ballot. The Runoff elections in the NRW local elections find accordingly on September 27th instead of. Eligible voters are always called to vote again if their local mayor and / or district administrator has not yet been elected with an absolute majority. Then the two candidates, for whom the voters had previously cast the most votes, compete against each other.

Local elections 2020 in NRW: The dates in September for all cities and municipalities

First report:

Düsseldorf – The date for the Local election 2020 in NRW remains. Despite the Corona crisis, the state government decided to keep the date in September. A postponement was partly discussed at the height of the crisis, but the previously planned process remains. The Constitutional Court of North Rhine-Westphalia also confirmed this decision. Below are the most important dates for both voters and parties.

Local election 2020 in NRW no postponement of the dates for the first ballot and runoff election

Of the election day in the local elections in NRW is the September 13, 2020 – although a postponement was also under discussion for the date of the local elections in view of the corona virus. For the first time, the Ruhr Parliament will be directly elected on this date. The date for the first ballot automatically results from the date of the first ballot Runoff electionsthat will certainly be necessary in some cities, towns and districts. The state law of North Rhine-Westphalia fixes the runoff elections for a date 14 days after the first ballot. The date for a second vote is therefore the September 27, 2020.

The dates for local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia were recently standardized. In 2020, mayors, district administrators, city councilors, municipal councils and district councils will be elected in the cities on the same day. The Electoral term is now uniform five years.

Deadline for the election notification for the 2020 local elections

Anyone who is entitled to vote in the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia should do so automatically through a Election notification Experienced. By no later than 23 August 2020 the notification should reach the voter. So there would still be enough time to report to the responsible authority if you are incorrectly not registered as a voter. The voting notification also contains the official postal voting information.

Where the voter then ticks the ballot on the ballot is of course up to him. In some cities, however, everyone can rely on the help of an online tool in the form of an Wahl-O-Mat for the NRW local elections to make a voting decision.

A look at the city council of the state capital Düsseldorf. © picture alliance / Federico Gamb / Federico Gambarini

Important deadline: Date for the postal vote in the municipal election in NRW

The request for postal voting can be time-consuming. For this reason alone, it makes sense that the responsible municipalities are given an early date for sending the voting notification. When voting by post, the deadline for submission is important. In the local elections in NRW is the Friday 11th September 2020, the last date for the Application for postal voting documents. Voters can represent this until 6 p.m. Only in exceptions an application is also possible on election Sunday until 3 p.m. Voters can obtain the necessary details from the official correspondence.

Deadline for submitting nominations in North Rhine-Westphalia

For the parties and electoral associations, there is another important date before the 2020 local elections. They all have to by the deadline in July Documents from the election officer submitted. This also includes the legally required support signatures that smaller parties have to collect if they are not already represented in a local parliament. Anyone who has not properly submitted everything by the deadline cannot stand for election. The good news for small parties: The deadline for submitting the signatures was postponed because the corona virus is making the election campaign more difficult.

At least in one case, the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia have to be canceled and made up at a later date. There was one death among the candidates in Frechen.