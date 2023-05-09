Something that many players in the world agree with is that sony It has been quite silent in terms of video game releases, because for now it is only confirmed that the only one released by its studies will be spider-man 2. However, this lethargy could end soon due to certain leaks that have been released.

Through the platform of Twitterthe insider and journalist known as Jeff Grubb has released a calendar of upcoming events in the video game business. And the first on the list is neither more nor less than a PlayStation showcasewhich would be held neither more nor less than the next 25 of May of the current year.

Jeff Grubb’s Summer Game Mess has an update. That timing on PlayStation Showcase is right as of now. pic.twitter.com/90EmeI2xY5 —Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 8, 2023

If the information matches, it is likely that the information itself sony announce the live this week or next, although it is expected to be shortly after the launch of the new Zelda, since they would not want to be overshadowed by this great premiere. In addition, a lot of information has been released from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2being the perfect setting for his first trailer.

For now, all information is considered as a rumor until sony reveal it.

via: comic book

Editor’s note: It is time for a big event for the company, since the recent State of Play has not been worth it at all, a lot of stuffing with games that should have been released with a simple trailer. Let’s hope what Grubb says is true.