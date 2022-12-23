In Germany, as in Brazil, it is on Christmas Eve that relatives and friends are given presents. But the party is on December 25, when, in other countries, the exchange of gifts also takes place. Why does Christmas fall on this day? The question of Christmas is similar to the mystery of the Virgin Mary’s conception. Nobody knows for sure how it happened. In the first centuries of our era, there were even Christians in Palestine who celebrated the birth of Jesus in May. Tradition, by the way, that many Germans even think is not a bad idea, considering the stress of doing their last Christmas shopping facing the cold and streets full of snow in the European winter.

Winter Christmas since 4th century

The tradition of celebrating Christmas in December was established in the 4th century. In 336, December 25 is officially mentioned for the first time as Jesus’ birthday. But the reason for this choice is discussed by scholars to this day. Some say that the decisive date for the calculation was the 25th of March, when day and night are equal in length.

The date already had important significance in the pre-Christian era, and Christians took ownership of it, as the day an angel announced to Mary that she would have a son. Nine months later, and it’s December 25th.

But let no one ask how it was known that the angel appeared exactly on the 25th of March, or why a divine conception must necessarily last nine months.

Christians recycled customs from other peoples

The most widespread theory about Christmas at the end of the year evokes the “Feast of the Victorious Sun”, which the Germanic peoples celebrated on December 21st with lots of lights. They feared that the world would go out of kilter due to the long darkness and, with torches and candles, they ensured that this would not happen, during the longest night of the year.

It is said that the clever Christians took hold of this symbolism of lights and placed the birth of the Messiah, their redeemer, on the same date, giving a new meaning to the Germanic festivities. After all, in the Old Testament the Savior is, in fact, designated as the light that will come into the world.

And as this appropriation worked so well, Christians decided over the centuries to also take over several other pagan customs. An example is the evergreen Christmas tree, a symbol of fidelity and hope, adorned with lights as a sign of God’s plans to save humanity.

