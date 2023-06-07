RIA Novosti: negotiations on the grain deal will be held on June 9 in Geneva

Negotiations on the grain deal will be held in Geneva on June 9. The date of the meeting was announced by a source RIA News at the UN.

This date for the continuation of consultations on the memorandum of the Russian Federation and the UN on the grain deal was also named by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Vershinin.

According to the agency’s source, the United Nations will be represented by the head of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Greenspan.

Earlier, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, assessed the prospects for extending the grain deal and announced their absence. According to him, Moscow stated that the condition for the further operation of the agreement is the observance of five points, without which the functioning of the memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN is impossible. However, these requirements are not met.