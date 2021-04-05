President Vladimir Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly will take place on April 21. The date was announced by the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News on Monday, April 5th.

“In the near future we will announce accreditation and at the same time inform about the venue,” he told reporters.

Earlier, the press indicated the probable date of the message is April 22.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that during his speech, Putin will touch upon the topics of the country’s socio-economic and technological development. In addition, the president will touch upon the upcoming elections to the State Duma, he said. Peskov also recalled that the message of the head of state to the Federal Assembly is a set of tasks for the development of the country in various fields.

The media wrote that during the speech of the head of state, many social initiatives could be voiced.

Putin’s previous address took place in January 2020. Then one of the main statements in his speech was a proposal to amend the Constitution of Russia.