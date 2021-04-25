A possible meeting of the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joseph Biden, may take place in June this year, reports RIA News with reference to the words of the assistant to the Russian leader Yuri Ushakov.

According to him, there are preliminary agreements between the countries on specific dates for its holding, but they have not yet been disclosed. “I won’t talk about them yet, but it’s June, June,” Ushakov assured.

At the same time, he stressed that Moscow is receiving signals from Washington about a real desire to hold these negotiations and discuss issues of bilateral relations. “Depending on many factors, we will make a decision, of course,” added the assistant to the head of state.

On April 13, Biden, during a telephone conversation, called on Putin to hold a bilateral summit on the territory of a neutral country. White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said the presidents could meet face-to-face next summer.