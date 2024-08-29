Government wants to vote on nominations by September 10, but impasse over amendments could delay hearing until after the elections

Nominated by the government in the 4thª fair (Aug 28, 2024) to be the next president of the BC (Central Bank), Gabriel Galípolo spoke by telephone with the president of the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) in the Senate, Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), and the leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) in the Upper House, Otto Alencar (PSD-BA).

According to the Poder360Galípolo said he is available to comply with the necessary procedures for his approval and that he will await the date of the hearing, which remains undecided. The government wants to vote on the nomination by September 10, but the impasse over the amendments could delay the process.

In 3ª fair (27.Aug), Vanderlan demonstrated irritation and said that the government fails to comply with an agreement involving the PDL (Legislative Decree Project) on weapons, of which he is the rapporteur.

The congressman also said that the CAE is not “pastry“ and that the chance of holding the hearing in the 1st week of September, when the Senate will make a concentrated effort, is “zero“. Voting must take place after the municipal elections.

Asked about Galípolo’s profile, Vanderlan stated that it is a “communicative person” and that “doesn’t see any problems” upon approval of the name.

IMPASSE OVER THE AMENDMENTS

The government and Congress reached an agreement to provide greater transparency and traceability to the amendments, but there is still uncertainty about the format for advancing the proposal.

Congressmen want to speed up the process and prefer assessment via PLN (National Congress Bill), but the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costahe said that the best option would be a PLP (Complementary Bill).

The President of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), called on Wednesday (August 28) a joint session for this Thursday (August 29), for the PLN with the agreement to be voted on. However, no text was sent, and the session lasted about 3 hours until it was closed.

Some deputies hope that the government will ask the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to extend the deadline, which runs until Friday (August 30), to define the rules for the transfers.