The first launch into space of the Russian reusable methane-powered rocket “Amur”, the contract for the development of a draft design was signed on Monday, is scheduled for 2026. On October 5, the executive director of Roskosmos for promising programs and science Alexander Bloshenko spoke about this.

According to him, the rocket will go into space immediately with a satellite, notes TASS… Ground testing of the rocket’s methane engines is planned to be fully completed by the end of 2024.

The infrastructure for the Amur at the Vostochny cosmodrome, including the launch pad, will be built in parallel with the creation of the rocket and should be completed immediately by the date of the first launch of the carrier.

Bloshenko added that the modernized first reusable stage of the Amur could be used to create a super-heavy launch vehicle.

Landing pads for landing of the first stage of the Amur will be equipped at the Vostochny cosmodrome and on the coast of the Sea of ​​Okhotsk, an offshore platform for the landing of the recoverable rocket unit is not planned, said the chief expert of the Department of Advanced Programs and the Sphere project of the state corporation responsible for the implementation of the Amur-LNG project »Igor Pshenichnikov.

As noted on website Roskosmos, the state corporation and the Progress rocket and space center signed a state contract for preliminary design on the topic “Creation at the Vostochny cosmodrome of a space rocket complex with a medium-class carrier rocket“ Amur ”on liquefied natural gas”.

“The new rocket will have a reusable first stage and reusable liquid engines,” the Russian Space Agency noted.

In early October, it was reported that the Russian program of Venus exploration could be supplemented with an urgent mission to study possible signs of life in the atmosphere of this planet.