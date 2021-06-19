The direct line of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the Russians will be held on June 30. This is reported on website The Kremlin.

The event will start at 12:00 Moscow time. The direct line will be broadcast by Channel One, TV channels Russia 1, Russia 24, NTV, OTR, Mir, as well as radio stations Mayak, Vesti FM and Radio Rossii.

Earlier, the press secretary of the head of state, Dmitry Peskov, said that preparations for a direct line with the Russian president continue.

The upcoming straight line will be the 18th for Putin. This format of interaction between the president and the Russians was first tested at the end of 2001. Since then, straight lines have become an annual tradition, they were not carried out until 2004 and 2012. In 2020, due to the pandemic, it also did not take place as an independent event, but some questions from citizens were asked to Putin at a large press conference in December.