Consul General Zakharov: US to bring charges against Russian Petrov by September 8

The US authorities will file formal charges against Russian Artur Petrov, who was extradited from Cyprus, by September 8. This date was given in a conversation with TASS said the Consul General of Russia in New York, Alexander Zakharov.

He indicated that Petrov intends to contest the charges and considers them politically motivated and far-fetched. “He and his lawyer will build a line of defense,” Zakharov added.

On August 9, 33-year-old Russian Artur Petrov, who was detained in Cyprus, was extradited to the United States. According to investigators, the Russian was involved in purchasing microelectronics, which were later transferred to a weapons manufacturer for the Russian army.

Earlier, Greece extradited a Bulgarian citizen to the United States, who was arrested on charges of creating and participating in a criminal group involved in smuggling American-made goods to Russia.