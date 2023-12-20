More than the Christmas season, it seems that we are in the season of leaks. Over the past few days, multiple companies have suffered some type of security breach that has revealed information ahead of time. It already happened to Rocksteady and Insomniac Games, and now it seems that Konami has suffered the same fate, since we already know the exact release date of the remake of Silent Hill 2

Recently, Amazon United States and United Kingdom updated the pre-sales of the remake of Silent Hill 2where it is now mentioned that This title will be available on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024. For their part, neither Konami nor Bloober Team, the team in charge of this title, have issued a statement confirming or denying this information.

Although many might be happy that this title already has a release date, this may well not be the case. Not only is next February 29th also the launch day of Final Fantasy VII Rebirthone of the most anticipated games of 2024, but at the moment we don't know much about the remake of Silent Hill 2

Since its reveal in October 2022, No new look at this title has been revealed., and the closest we've had was a couple of statements from Bloober Team about the pressure of working on a project of this scale. Along with this, multiple users on networks have indicated that this is only a provisional date, and not the final one.

While it is not new for Amazon to reveal the release date of a game, this case feels more like a bug. We are two months away from when the remake of Silent Hill 2 to the market, and at the moment there is no official information from Konami or Bloober Team about the type of project on the horizon. Although the possibility of this happening in the future has not been ruled out, the possibilities are not as high as many fans would surely like.

According to Amazon, the remake of Silent Hill 2 It will arrive on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024. On related topics, the reveal trailer for O.D. hides a reference to Silent Hill. Likewise, Bloober Team talks about the production of this title.

Editor's Note:

Silent Hill 2 It is one of the most important horror games in the industry. In this way, Bloober Team has a titanic task on its hands. While I don't doubt that the European studio is capable of delivering good work, this title deserves more than just a visual update, and needs to be on par, or better, than the remake of Resident Evil 4, something that sounds very complicated.

