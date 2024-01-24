Congressmen will return to work on Monday (5.Feb.2024), 3 days after the date established by the Magna Carta; experts see no reasonable justification for change

The return of the work of the National Congress on February 5th, a Monday, goes against what is established in the Brazilian Constitution. This is because article 57 of the Magna Carta determines the opening of the Legislative's work on February 2nd – which falls on a Friday and is, therefore, a working day.

In previous years, the date change was made when February 2 fell on weekends. “The National Congress will meet annually in the Federal Capital, from February 2nd to July 17th and from August 1st to December 22nd”, says the excerpt from the Constitution. This deadline was established by a 2006 constitutional amendment. Before that, the Legislature operated from February 15th to June 30th and from August 1st to December 15th.

According to constitutional lawyers interviewed by the Power360this year's date change is not justified. “If the constitutional command establishes a rule, it does not admit interpretations. The 'principle' is what leaves room for interpretation, but in this case the norm is clear and there are no limits to it”says the professor of constitutional law at UFF (Fluminense Federal University), Gustavo Sampaio.

The lawyer states, however, that there is a “discretionary” In this case – it is the power of free choice.

“Sometimes political practice generates certain realities that differ from what is expressed in the norm. It is a tolerance based on this discretion of the presidency of the Legislative House. I disagree, because it is not what is stated in the rule, but it is what happens”explains.

Sampaio says that, if there are no losses in legislative work, the postponement from Friday to Monday does not offend the Constitution. “It fell on Friday, which is traditionally a warmer day in Brasília and right after that there is the weekend, so I don’t believe there will be any losses, although I disagree with the change”scores.

This is the same line of reasoning defended by Mackenzie's Constitutional Law professor, Alessandro Soares. He assesses, however, that the date change could only be considered unconstitutional if it was carried out for reasons that offend the principles of the Constitution.

“The change would have to have an unconstitutional purpose for there to be an offense against the Magna Carta. It would be different if he announced the opening of the legislative session only after May to harm the government's votes. In that case there would be a constitutional offense.”said Soares.

The two professors indicate that, as February 2nd does not fall on a weekend or holiday, in theory it should be the opening date of work at the National Congress. Congressmen will resume work in February with 20 provisional measures pending voting.