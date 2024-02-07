Originally, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 It was going to receive an update with New Game+ and a series of additions at the end of last year, but this content was delayed until “early 2024.” Fortunately, Today it has been confirmed when this update will be availablealthough we will still have to wait some time to enjoy everything it offers us.

Through its official Twitter account, Insomniac Games has confirmed that the long-awaited update of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 It will finally be available on March 7, 2024. That's right, we will have to wait a whole month before having the opportunity to enjoy all the content offered here.

“Our update for Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 arrives next month and adds highly-requested features like New Game+, new costumes, and more! Check out our social media channels for a full list of features closer to release.”

Along with New Game+, the update introduces audio descriptions, the ability to change the time of day, new costumes, the option to modify costume colors, and the ability to repeat missions. These are all options that fans have been asking for since the game's release in October of last year.

Fortunately, this would not be all, since Everything seems to indicate that Insomniac Games is working hard on a DLC for this title. While the details are still unclear, it has been mentioned that Carnage would be the focus of this additional content. Along with this, leaks have revealed that a spin-off focused on Venom would already be in development.

We only have to wait for Next March 7, 2024 to enjoy all the improvements that this update will offer to Marvel's Spider-Man 2. In related topics, actress Mary Jane in these games is harassed. Likewise, leak reveals more Spider-Man games in development.

I can't wait to go back to Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The game is a very entertaining adventure of almost 20 hours. In this way, enjoying the story, its characters, and the most interesting moments again is something that attracts a lot of attention. I just hope that soon we will have more information about the DLC for this title.

