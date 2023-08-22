Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS is scheduled to be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and pc through Steam on November 16 in Japan and November 17 worldwide, the publisher announced bandai namco and developer CyberConnect2. Digital pre-sales are already available on the platforms of PlayStation and Xboxand those of switches and pc They will be available at a later date.

The game will be available in the following physical and digital editions:

Physical Editions

Standard Edition

Collector’s Edition: Includes the base game, a SteelBook case, a special collector’s box complete with a collectible foil, and an exclusive set of figures from Naruto and Sasuke themed to the 20th anniversary of the television anime.

Premium Collector’s Edition: Includes all the digital and physical bonuses of the Digital Deluxe Edition / Definitive Edition and the Collector’s Edition, as well as six physical trading cards and a special scroll with original artwork of all the fighters of Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONScreated exclusively for the game by the studio behind the hit anime of NarutoStudio Pierrot.

Digital Editions

Standard Edition

deluxe edition: Includes the base game, the Season Pass, and an exclusive “unmasked” costume for Kakashi. The Season Pass will add five new playable characters after launch and an exclusive costume for Naruto Uzumaki (Great Ninja War: End).

Definitive Edition: Includes five new costumes, two costume accessories, and all content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition along with the base game.

Here’s a brief summary of the game, provided by bandai namco:

From the formation of Team 7 and the Chunin Exams to the Summit of the Five Kages and the Fourth Great Ninja War, Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS highlights many of the stories of Naruto. With signature cinematic combat from the game series and visuals true to the anime, as well as a completely new control style for newcomers, fans can duke it out in up to 3v3 team battles where tactical thinking, quick attacks and overwhelmingly powerful Jutsus will determine victory. The game features the largest selection of playable characters in a Naruto game, with over 130 fighters to choose from. Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS also features a unique in-game story in which the son of Naruto, boruto, you must stop the threat of the Fifth Great Ninja War from breaking out. The experience is enhanced with localized dubbing in multiple languages, including Japanese, English, neutral Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

A new trailer and screenshots were also released introducing three new playable fighters: Boro, Delta, and Koji Kashin of the Kara society.

Watch the trailer below.

Via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: This game sounds like a definitive compilation of the universe of Narutois sure to be an excellent addition to the collection of fans of the series.