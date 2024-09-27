Even though Genshin Impact hit the market in 2020, miHoYo continues to work hard to expand this experience. In this way, it has been confirmed that Update 5.1, which will add even more content, will finally be available at the beginning of next October.

According to an official statement, update 5.1 Genshin Impact It will be available next October 9. Here, all players will be able to continue with the main story and it will include Xilonen, a sleek playable character who can skate on cliff faces. Additionally, there will be a limited-time event in Sumeru to celebrate Archon Dendro Nahida’s birthday.

Along with this, update 5.1 also continues the story of Natlan through two new acts of the Archon Mission. For its part, Xilonen is a five-star Geo playable character with a sword.a unique support that can provide healing and reduce enemies’ elemental RES when combined with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro characters.

Likewise, more Protogem bonuses will be available for completing the Natlan Archon Quest, World Quests, and progress in exploration. Finally, The update also provides an optimization for the Spiral Abyss and new Imagined Echoes challenges that grant new echoes for Zhongli and Keqing.

All this and more will be available in Genshin Impact starting October 9the day on which its 5.1 update will be available. On related topics, this is what update 5.0 of the game offers us. Likewise, Genshin Impact It’s finally coming to Xbox.

Author’s Note:

It’s amazing how miHoYo has managed to support Genshin Impact over four years, and at the same time give it similar support to Honkai: Star Rail and now Zenless Zone Zero. It is a work to be admired.

Via: Official statement.