Last year, Rockstar announced that in December it plans to reveal the first official trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. However, it was not mentioned exactly when this will happen, leaving the community in a state of paranoia. Fortunately, this has come to an end, since Rockstar has confirmed exactly when it plans to reveal GTA VI.

Through its social networks, Rockstar has confirmed that The first official look at the next big Grand Theft Auto game will take place on December 5, at 9:00 AM (Pacific time), or at 11:00 AM (Mexico City time).

The interesting thing is that this small teaser indicates that this will be the first trailer that the game plans to show, so it is not ruled out that during The Game Awards, just two days after this reveal, let’s have another look at Grand Theft Auto VI, something that has been rumored for a long time. Likewise, it is very likely that these previews will reveal the release date of this installment, or at least a specific window.

Grand Theft Auto VI It was one of the biggest open secrets in this industry in recent years. While the game has been in development for quite some time, It wasn’t until 2018 that rumors and leaks began to come out.. In that year, it was announced that the next installment in the series would take place in Vice City, a city inspired by Miami, and that we have not seen since the title of the same name, and that we would have the first female protagonist in this universe.

In 2020, Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist, noted that this delivery would reach the market with a decent size, but it would constantly expand through updates, something similar to what we have seen with GTA Online. A year later, Tom Henderson, another industry insider, mentioned that this delivery would not reach the market until at least 2025, something that could well be a reality.

On February 4, 2022, in a community update directly from Rockstar Games, the studio confirmed that the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto series was underway. In the official statement they mentioned that:

“With every new project we undertake, we always aim to go far beyond what we have previously delivered, and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is underway.”

However, the biggest leak that the game has suffered took place on September 18, 2022, when a user known as “teapotuberhacker” published 90 videos on GTAForums that showed almost an hour of gameplay in its pre-alpha version. Scherier confirmed the legitimacy of the images with his sources at Rockstar Games, who later confirmed that they were genuine. The content, which was in various stages of development, featured the current setting of Vice City, as well as a male and female playable character, gameplay tests, animation tests, weapon systems, movement mechanics, building interiors and a mission that shows the two protagonists in a restaurant. The leaks also confirmed the names of the protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

Now we just have to wait next December 5 at 11:00 AM to discover what kind of adventure awaits us in GTA VI. On related topics, GTA VI I would have expansions for the story. Likewise, this would be the size of the new map.

Editor’s Note:

It’s good that Rockstar gave a date for the game’s reveal. Since the first moment of December, many fans have been eagerly awaiting the first look at GTA VI. This way, people can continue with their lives, and just prepare for next Tuesday to have the opportunity to see the next big step for the beloved series.

Via: Rockstar