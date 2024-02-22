The Boys has become one of the most popular series of the streaming era, and has given Prime Video a product that everyone wants to watch. Two years after the end of the third season, It has finally been confirmed when the fourth part of this story will be availableand we still have to wait a couple of months to see Homelander and the rest of the characters once again.

Through its official Twitter account, it has been confirmed that the fourth season of The Boys It will premiere next June 13, 2024. Similar to what happened with the first parts, the premiere will be made up of three chapters. After this, we will see a new episode every week until July 18, 2024. This means that in total we will see eight chapters. This is the official description of the season:

“In season four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Presidential Office and under the muscular thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating her power. Butcher, who only has a few months to live, has lost Becca's son, as well as his job leading The Boys. The rest of the team is tired of his lies. With risks more dangerous than ever, they will have to find a way to work together and save the world before it is too late.”

Break out the fuckin confetti pic.twitter.com/HEWZLxsyL9 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) February 22, 2024

Considering that the series has moved away from what was seen in the comic, We don't know for sure what direction the series will take. The Boys. While there are a couple of elements that these two stories still share, their characters and the scale of events are very different. Fortunately, these modifications have enjoyed a positive reception.

Remember, the fourth season of The Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 13, 2024. On related topics, you can check out the trailer for the fourth season of the series here. Likewise, a spin-off of The Boys in Mexico.

Editor's Note:

I became a fan of The Boys after watching all three seasons in a row two years ago. As such, I can't wait to see part four of this story, and see what direction this experience will take, especially after already reading the comic.

Via: The Boys