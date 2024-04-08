One of the most important competitive events in the industry is Pokémon. Over the years, the metagame of this series has contained a high level of recognition, and the tournament of Pokémon World Championships has become an event that all pocket monster fans look forward to every year. Now, It has recently been revealed exactly when the 2024 edition will take place.

Through an official statement, it has been revealed that Pokémon World Championships 2024 will take place between August 16 and 18 at the Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Along with this, the official art of this event has been shared, which shows us Pikachu and other pocket monsters enjoying this region.

All players who have competed during the current season will be invited to participate in the event. Over three days, attendees will be able to take part in tournaments Scarlet & VioletTCG and UNITE. Although there is no concrete information at the moment, it is very likely that the general public will be able to enjoy a special Pokémon Center, as well as various interactive activations.

After two years away from the United States, Pokémon World Championships returns to this country after visiting London in 2022 and Yokohama in 2023. In this way, the possibility of the next major tournament taking place in another region is not ruled out. Along with this, we must not forget that Hawaii was the inspiration for the Alola region, which is why many fans are fond of this island.

Remember, Pokémon World Championships 2024 will take place between August 16 and 18 at the Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. On related topics, Ash could return to the Pokémon anime. Similarly, Pokémon Go It is updated to Latin Spanish.

Editor's Note:

Pokémon World Championships is a great celebration for the series. While the focus is on competitive and tournaments, there is always room for important announcements, and it is a place where all fans of the series can come together and enjoy the incredible community.

Via: Official statement.