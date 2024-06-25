Nowadays, we are used to buying products online. In this way, companies like amazon They have taken on the task of creating events specifically focused on getting users to spend the most money on products with a series of discounts. This is how it has been revealed the exact day on which the next Prime Day will take place.

With 10 years of carrying out this practice, Prime Day has become one of the most anticipated days for all those who buy on Amazon. Now, It has been confirmed that the next edition will take place between July 16 and 17. During these two days, you can enjoy endless discounts of all kinds in one of the most important online stores on the market.

As its name indicates, Prime Day offers are focused on all Amazon Prime users, so if you want to take advantage of the discounts, you better start paying for your subscription to this service, which also offers a couple of additional benefits. If you can’t last a couple of weeks, you’ll be glad to hear that there are already a couple of early offers.

These include five months of free Amazon Music Unlimited for Prime members, three months of free Audible Premium Plus, and plenty of discounts on Amazon devices like the Kindle or Echo. Thus, This is the perfect time to buy some of the games you’ve always wanted to have, but their price has prevented you from doing so.

Remember, Prime Day will take place between July 16 and 17. On related topics, we already know when the Steam Summer Sale will take place. Likewise, Amazon gives away money.

Author's Note:

Prime Day is always a great time to spend money, and the best thing about this year is that it falls just a couple of days before my birthday, so I can spend the entire fortnight without any regrets.

