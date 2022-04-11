Change winter tires / change summer tires. The April 15 we can say hello to winter tires on our cars because it clicks the obligation to “change winter tires Well yes go back to using the summer tires more performing on the road in the summer.

This is the date to carry out the mandatory winter tire change also to avoid incurring administrative sanctions (fines) but especially for one better driving safety.

There are exceptions on the mandatory nature of the exchange: we try to understand when it is necessary, the period in which to do it and why it is recommended to replace winter with summer. Here is one of our specific guides on changing tires!

Winter tire change date WHEN?

The change of winter tires, or rather the replacement of the winter tires with summer ones is possible in a time window of 30 days starting from April 15th to May 15th during which, by law, it is still allowed to travel with winter tires that have a lower speed code than that shown in the booklet.

There is time until May 15th to replace the winter tires

I change winter tires because it is better to replace them

It is recommended to replace (remove) the winter tires and not to use winter tires in the summer where it is preferable to travel by car using summer tires for several reasons that I will try to explain to you.

There mix from the winter tires being softer (+ elastic) works well above all a low temperatures with optimal performance on “cold” road surfaces, guaranteeing excellent grip and superior grip thanks also to the tread pattern.

Several tests on winter tires clearly show that their performance is better mainly on snow, while on dry there is no comparison with the best performance of summer tires.

To the question winter tires need to be changed? we reply that it is strongly not recommended to use a winter tire during the summer and therefore It is highly recommended to replace winter tires with summer ones upon arrival at the beautiful station.

Fine driving with winter tires

Are there penalties for using winter tires in the summer? In built-up areas, you are liable to a fine starting from € 41 and can go up to € 168while outside these centers we start from € 84 and it gets up to € 335.

The fine for driving with winter tires even in summer is up to € 335

In case a representative of the police intimates a motorist to stop, he can no longer start again until he equips his tires with at least snow chains or any other non-slip means. If this is not possible, an additional penalty of € 84 and the curtailment of 3 points from the driving license.

Who is exempt from the obligation?

All those who decide to mount their own car do not have to respect the deadlines of November 15th and April 15th All Season tiresthe so-called 4 seasons.

Michelin CrossClimate, all-season tire

Those who have fitted tires that have a speed index equal or higher to that indicated on the registration certificate. The speed index is found on the shoulder of the tire (a letter followed by a number, indicating the maximum speed at which it is possible to travel).

Winter tires how to recognize them

Pure winter tires combined with the abbreviation “M + S” they also have the symbol of a mountain with three stylized snowflakes.

Different tires front and rear?

Attention too uneven equipment, i.e. the use of different tires between the front and rear axles (2 summer front and 2 winter rear or vice versa). In addition to being punished by law the combination of the two different types of tires, ie 2 summer and 2 winter does not offer an intermediate result, but it is worse and therefore more dangerous compared to complete homogeneity, regardless of the season.

The abbreviation “M + S” identifies winter tires

The alloy rim that houses a winter tire retracted during the dismantling phase is ALCAR model TH Dark 8jx18,

