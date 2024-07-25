In 2024, a new edition of the Olympic Games will be held, in which the host will be none other than Parisand although these celebrations are no longer as important as the years go by, at least there are enthusiasts who want to support their country to take home the gold medal. That brings us to the fact that there is already a date for the inauguration, and it will be done via streaming so that right here in Mexico can be appreciated without detail, even if there is no cable service involved.

Here we tell you where you can see it:

Streaming platforms:

– Claro Sports: The official option to watch the events online in Mexico. You can follow the inauguration and other events through their YouTube channel, which offers several live streams and the Multiview option with four simultaneous streams.

– Pluto TV and Claro Sports website: Other alternatives to follow events live.

Date and Time:

– Official start: Friday, July 26th

– Opening time: 11:30 AM (Central Mexico Time). This event usually lasts more than two hours and will feature the participation of approximately 10,500 athletes in the parade.

Television broadcast:

Claro Sports has made an agreement with Televisa for broadcasting on open television.

– Channel 5: 6 AM to 3 PM.

– Channel 9: 8 AM to 3 PM.

– TUDN: 1 am to 3 pm

Additional platforms:

– ViX Premium: The inauguration and other events will also be broadcast on Televisa.

With all this in mind, there is no longer any excuse to skip the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. Paris 2024. And for those who do not remember, when was Japan in the 2021 Many users stayed tuned, noticing that they even included topics of Dragon Quest at the parade.

Via: Clear

Author’s note: I’m not really a big fan of these events, but I want to see the diving competition because it’s interesting. We’ll have to wait and see if they don’t show it too late.