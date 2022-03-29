After a weekend without football in the First Division of Argentina where the 2022 Professional League Cup is being played, due to the FIFA Date of the South American Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Qatar, the action will return from Thursday 31 March with the date 8.
This day will not be one more, since it will be the official premiere of VAR in domestic football, so below we will review which rival Boca and also River’s opponent will have: both will play their respective commitments on the day Saturday April 2.
River Platelast classified to the Final Phase in Zone 1, will have a tough excursion to “Tito” Tomaghello, where will visit from 19 to Defense and Justice of Sebastián Beccacece, one of the escorts of the leader of that Racing group.
For its part, Boca Juniors will play in La Bombonera, from 9:30 p.m., against Sarandí Arsenal. The “Xeneize” arrives fresh after the victory away from home, precisely in the Superclásico, which allowed him to rise to the leadership of Group B along with Estudiantes de La Plata, with 14 units each. The “Viaduct” team is in 11th place, with seven units.
If the Cup ended today, the matches would be Racing-Colón, Boca Juniors-Unión de Santa Fe, Estudiantes de La Plata-River Plate and Defensa y Justicia-Tigre. Seven dates are missing and everything can happen.
#Date #time #Boca #River #matches #weekend #Professional #League #Cup
Leave a Reply