A farewell ceremony with sports commentator Yuri Rozanov will take place at the Central Clinical Hospital (CDC) on March 4. This was announced on Wednesday, March 3, by the press service of the Match TV channel.

“On March 4, at 11:00 Moscow time, we say goodbye to Yuri Rozanov. The civil funeral service will be held at 25 Marshal Tymoshenko Street, in the hall of the civil funeral service at the Central Clinical Hospital morgue, ”the statement reads.

Sports commentator Yuri Rozanov died on March 3, at the age of 59.

Yuri Rozanov commented on football and hockey matches. In 2012, he received the TEFI award in the nomination “Sports commentator / host of a sports program” for his report from the Junior World Ice Hockey Championship.

From May to November 2019, he did not work on the air, as he was struggling with cancer. He resumed activities in November 2019, while continuing treatment.