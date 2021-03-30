Farewell to the leader of the group “Old Friend” Alexander Zaretsky will take place on March 31 at 11:30 Moscow time. in the Khovansky crematorium. This was announced on Tuesday, March 30, by the group’s PR director Elena Skornyakova.

According to her, the funeral service will begin at 9:45 am in the Temple of Tsarevich Dmitry on the territory of the First City Hospital. The musician’s funeral will be held in the Moscow club “Union of Composers”, reports “Fifth channel“.

Skornyakova also said that the group’s concert, scheduled for June 10 at the GlavKlub, will take place and will be dedicated to the memory of the musician.

The day before, it was reported that Zaretsky died at the age of 54. He suffered a heart attack after a coronavirus infection, was in a coma, according to the TV channel “360“.

The Old Buddy group was created in 1995 by pianist Alexander Zaretsky and singer and guitarist Andrey Shurikov. The collective has released several albums, the last of which – “Time” – was released in 2020.