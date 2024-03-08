













Go Live He will finally return after a long wait. The fifth season will illuminate spring for us. The project will be in charge of the animation studio Geek Toys and the number of chapters has already been revealed. It will be a unique delivery!

Go Live returns to Japanese screens on April 10, 2024, in other words, in spring delivery. However, a tentative launch window for America has not yet been announced. So we will have to wait for that detail along with the official distribution platform.

Go Live It is an anime that had adaptations by JC Staff or Production IMS but now returns from the hand of Geek Toys.

season four of Go Live It premiered in 2022, so the two-year wait is over. However, It is likely that these twelve chapters bring us very close to the end of the story which could conclude in one more season or perhaps in a movie. However, it may take two more years to find out.

Date a Live: how many episodes will the fifth season have?

The fifth season of Go Live It will have twelve episodes as announced.

while all previous installments bring together 46 episodessince two contemplate twelve chapters and the second, only ten.

It's not as extensive as other series, so you can refresh your memories in a marathon before the launch of the highly anticipated fifth season.

Remember that previous seasons are available in the catalog of Crunchyroll. However, it has not yet been announced whether the platform will have the distribution license for the new installment.

