Idea Factory International has revealed the Western release date for the highly anticipated visual novel DATE A LIVE: Ren DystopiaThe title will be available starting from next September 5th exclusively on PC via Steam. As previously anticipated, at the launch of the game it will be possible to purchase it by taking advantage of a 15% discount on its price.

A download will also be available for the title Deluxe Edition which will contain inside two audio dramas and a short novel localized for the first time. Here are all the contents:

Digital Art Collection – 13 pages of sketches and character art

– 13 pages of sketches and character art Audio Drama+Drama Script : Natsumi Encounter

: Natsumi Encounter Audio Drama+Drama Script : Origami Friendship

: Origami Friendship Digital Soundtrack – 27 tracks

– 27 tracks Short Novel: Ren Masks

Source: Idea Factory International