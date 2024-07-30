Idea Factory International has finally revealed the western release window for DATE A LIVE: Ren Dystopia. The title will be available on PC via Steam during the month of Septemberalthough there is no specific date yet. The software house has revealed that at launch we will be able to Purchase both the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition for 15% off.

The Deluxe Edition will contain inside two audio dramas and a short novel localized for the first time. Here are all the contents:

Digital Art Collection – 13 pages of sketches and character art

– 13 pages of sketches and character art Audio Drama+Drama Script : Natsumi Encounter

: Natsumi Encounter Audio Drama+Drama Script : Origami Friendship

: Origami Friendship Digital Soundtrack – 27 tracks

– 27 tracks Short Novel: Ren Masks

