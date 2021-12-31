It has been several weeks since the launch of Halo Infinite, so many fans around the world already had the opportunity to enjoy and know how this new adventure of the master Chief. But what’s next for the future of the series? Although it is still too early to tell, a kinematics hidden in the code of Infinite could have given us a good hint.

According to information from Windows Central, the dataminers they scraped the code of Halo Infinite and they discovered a scene that did not make it to the final product, and that was supposed to appear after the credits. You can see it for yourself below:

During this short scene we can see Esparza and the Master Chief exchange a few words. Specifically, the pilot warns the protagonist of the adventure about the presence of a tag of the UNSC, which could mean that our hero would meet again with some important character in the future, perhaps with a DLC. On the other hand, maybe we are looking further and it is simply a scene that was cut out for whatever reason you want.

Editor’s note: If I had to bet I’d say the folks at 343 Industries left this scene within the Infinite code on purpose. They knew there would be people willing to dig deep into the game’s files, and it was a matter of time before the cinematic in question was discovered.

Via: Windows Central