When resident evil 4 made its way to PS2, it came with a new mode called Separate Ways. Here players took on the role of Ada Wong in a side story to Leon’s mission. Although the remake did not include it at the beginning, it seems that it will arrive in the form of DLC.

A dataminer known as Gosetsu got into the files of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Here he found folders with the name of Chainsaw Demo, mercenaries and The Another Order. The latter is the Japanese name for the Separate Ways campaign. So his arrival seems confirmed.

Given that mercenaries already announced as a DLC for early April, we could expect the same fate for Separate Ways. Of course, for now it is not an official confirmation, so you have to wait for Capcom to offer details in the near future.

However, clues to the arrival of this mode of resident evil 4 they begin to accumulate. In fact, a popular leaker known as Dusk Golem also said that it would come out in the future as DLC. Although he added that it would be paid content. Do you think we will soon take control of Ada Wong?

What is Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways about?

The Separate Ways plot puts us in control of the mysterious Ada Wong as she tries to get a sample of Las Plagas. Since it is a parallel story to what happens with Leon, we see that many of his actions have an impact on the agent’s journey.

Since this is such a beloved campaign for Resident Evil 4 fans, it would be rare for Capcom to skip it entirely. In addition, there are several references throughout the remake campaign that could mean that we will have this side story in the future. Now it’s just a matter of knowing when it might be released.

