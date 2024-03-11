Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/11/2024 – 21:45

The administration of the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), has the approval of 33% of voters in the capital of São Paulo interviewed by the Datafolha institute. The research was published on Monday night, 11th, by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo. According to the survey, 37% stated that Tarcísio's government is regular and 26%, bad or terrible. They don’t know how to evaluate 3% of those interviewed.

Tarcísio fluctuated positively compared to the survey released in August, within the margin of error. In the last survey, the São Paulo government was approved by 30% of those interviewed in the capital, while 38% said it was regular and 27% said it was bad or terrible.

The survey was carried out on Thursday, 7th, and Friday, 8th. 1,090 voters aged 16 and over were interviewed. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.