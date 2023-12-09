Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 10:45

The year of controversies and friction with Congress seems to have taken a toll on the image of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). Disapproval of the work of judges on the country’s highest court rose from 31% to 38%, while approval fell from 31% to 27%.

31% consider the court’s performance to be regular, according to a new survey by Datafolha, compared to 34% in the previous round, in December last year.

The institute interviewed 2,004 voters in 135 cities in Brazil last Tuesday (5). The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

Datafolha began questioning interviewees about the court from December 2019, when the government of then president Jair Bolsonaro (now in the PL) was already beginning to punish magistrates.

The rest is history: the Supreme Court became the main trench of Bolsonaro’s growing campaign against the electoral system, which reached such a level in 2022 that the former president ended up having his political rights revoked this year until 2030.