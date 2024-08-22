If elections were held today, Boulos would have 38% of the votes; second-round scenarios with Pablo Marçal were not tested

Datafolha research released this Thursday (Aug 22, 2024) shows that, in a possible 2nd round in the elections for Mayor of São Paulo, the current mayor and candidate for reelection Ricardo Nunes (MDB) would win with 47% of voting intentions against 38% of the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol).

Nunes, who has the support of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is ahead in the electoral race. Boulos, in turn, is supported by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

No scenarios were tested with the coach and entrepreneur Pablo Marcal (PRTB), since he had not yet tied with the main candidates in other polls. The questions about voting intentions for the 1st and 2nd rounds are asked simultaneously.

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from August 20 to 21, 2024. 1,204 voters were interviewed in São Paulo. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is approximately 3 pp (percentage points).

The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-08344/2024. It cost R$95,438.14 and was paid for by the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper.

